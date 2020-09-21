Clade Solutions takes stake in Brisbane’s Simient

Microsoft Dynamics partner Clade Solutions has acquired a 50 per cent stake in another of the vendor’s partners, Queensland-based Simient.

Based in Brisbane, Simient also has a presence also in Canberra, Darwin and Perth and, and now employs 10 people.

Clade, which has roughly 30 members of staff, has so far not divulged the value of the acquisition.

According to Sydney-based Clade, the two businesses will continue to operate their respective brands and will immediately focus on combining customer networks and staff pool.

“We’ve been looking to form this sort of partnership for a while,” Clade CEO Duncan Journee said.



Credit: Clade Solutions Duncan Journee (Clade Solutions)

“But we wanted to find people who share our vision. People we can work with and who can deepen our talent pool, can extend our reach, and help bring our products and services to new markets.”

Simient was first established in 2004, made its own acquisition back in 2018 of Mr CRM, a specialist services provider, also with expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Of its own acquisition by Clade, Simient CEO Adrian Launchbury said it was “important to work with people you like and respect”.

“The fit with Duncan and his team and the opportunity to blend our strengths is very exciting,” he explained. “Clade has such a strong commercial presence, whilst we tend to service the government, healthcare, and education sectors. But together, we will be able to better service both markets, increase our offering and extend our local presence.”