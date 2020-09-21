Dicker Data adds Kontakt.io and Digital Matter to IoT portfolio

Provides combination of hardware, cloud services and applications

Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has bolstered its internet of things (IoT) portfolio, signing two new vendor partnerships in Australia.

The new distribution partnerships will provide Dicker Data’s partner base with access to a full range of GPS outdoor tracking and Bluetooth indoor tracking applications and devices.

The first of the new vendors, Kontakt.io, provides location-tracking cloud services and applications for health systems, enterprise, manufacturing and other smart buildings.

It also has agreements in place with existing Dicker Data vendors Cisco Meraki and Mist to simplify connectivity and enable end-users to visualise their data via dashboards.

The other partnership, with Digital Matter, will offer partners access to GPS and IoT devices within the agriculture, asset tracking, fleet management, supply chain management, oil and gas industries.

According to the distributor, solutions are focused on long-range, outdoor tracking applications using 2G, 4G LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRaWAN and Sigfox connectivity.

“I’m pleased to welcome both Kontak.io and Digital Matter to Dicker Data. Their offerings complement our IoT portfolio, boosting Dicker Data’s ability to deliver end-to-end IoT solutions,” said Dicker’s COO Vlad Mitnovetski.

“Our wide-range of vendors, technical expertise and in-depth understanding uniquely positions us as the distribution destination for IoT solutions in the Australian market.”

Publicly-listed Dicker Data recently recorded a net profit after tax (NPAT) increase of 23.6 per cent, up to A$29.4 million for the six months to 30 June.

Announcing the results, CEO David Dicker said the distributor “has proved resilient to the negative economic impact of COVID-19”.