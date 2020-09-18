DXC overhauls Hearing Australia's ageing core IT systems

Credit: DXC

DXC Technology has won a deal to replace Hearing Australia's ageing core IT systems and business processes.

Under the terms of the deal, DXC Technology will undertake the overhaul over the next 18 months, pulling the federal government hearing services organisation's systems into a single integrated Microsoft Dynamics 365-powered platform.

The new program is aimed at assisting Hearing Australia with its 450 radiologists and over 270,000 clients, which utilise services across phone, online, in-home and within its network of 168 centres.

Kim Terrell, managing director of Hearing Australia, said that the organisation, which will be the new system's co-designer alongside DXC on the program, wants to provide flexible, customised, innovative and digital solutions for clients and the community with the new technology.

“The vision at the centre of our systems modernisation program is to equip and empower our people to make it even easier to help people with hearing loss to access our services,” she said.

The organisation selected DXC following a competitive tender process in late 2019.

Mike Brett, CIO at Hearing Australia, said that the new solution is set to streamline business processes across multiple channels to result in a “seamless client experience”, as well as maintaining global best practice, technology and security within the Microsoft ecosystem.

“The program is a key enabler for us to better understand our clients and help them at every stage of their hearing journey,” he said.

“The focus on delivering services when and how clients need them is particularly important in the face of a national pandemic.

“Hearing Australia has stayed open for its clients and is helping over 10,000 children, adults, pensioners and veterans every week, including through the use of tele-health services. The systems modernisation program will make it even easier for these clients to get the help they need.”