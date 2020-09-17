Shelde and Revolution IT merge

New company to be known as Ampion

Jamie Duffield (Ampion) Credit: Ampion

Australian IT service providers Revolution IT and Shelde have merged together to form a new engineering-focused company, Ampion.

The two providers, which are owned by private equity firm Pemba Capital, will now offer integrated service streams across software assurance, security and digital transformation.

The announcement comes off the back of Ampion winning a four-year contract to testing services for Australia Post.



Former Revolution IT CEO Jamie Duffield will lead the new entity while Shelde’s ex-boss Bruce Williams will take on the role of head of enterprise solutions group.

Together, the two will share vendor partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, SAP, Splunk, Palo Alto, among others, as well as allegedly 600 consultants across Australia.

Revolution IT was established in 2004 and employed over 300 staff across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra and Singapore as of 2018.



Pemba first invested in the company in 2018 and went on the fully acquire it a year later.

Shelde meanwhile was established in 2010 in Melbourne and also has offices in Sydney and Canberra. The company, which offers digital, security and data analytics services, was also acquired by Pemba in 2019.

“The key to remaining competitive, relevant and successful is through reducing complexity and delivering quality customer experiences, in a secure and timely manner,” Duffield said.

“Ampion has the combined skill set and breadth of practical experience to support its clients in meeting these challenges and helping to successfully accelerate their digital aspirations.”