Aussie ICT jobs rose in August amid overall decline

The rise comes against a backdrop of declines of 2 per cent in overall listings for the month.

Demand for developers and programmers, business and systems analysts, software engineers and help desk and IT support is still solid as job listings in the ICT industry grew during the month of August.

During the month, advertised jobs in the ICT industry grew by 4 per cent, according to the August edition of job advertising website SEEK’s Employment Report.

This growth comes as the nation overall recorded a month-on-month decline of 2 per cent. When looking at the month compared to August 2019 however, the decline increases to 29.1 per cent year-on-year.

This month's ICT job listing increase follows July's surge for the sector of 7 per cent.



While the ICT industry didn’t see as much growth compared to other sectors, such as the advertising, arts and media sector’s 16 per cent growth, it was one of the sectors to record the highest month-on-month number of job ad listings, alongside healthcare and medical and manufacturing, transport and logistics.



In terms of states and territories, Victoria was the state with the sharpest declines for the month of August, dropping 17.6 per cent over the month and 56.1 per cent compared to August last year.



However, when excluding Victoria, Australia actually saw a 1.8 per cent monthly increase in job ad listings, according to Kendra Banks, managing director of SEEK A/NZ.

That growth varies across the states and territories, she added

“We are seeing three distinct rates of recovery emerge across Australia. The first group are the states that have fully rebounded or have job ad rates comparable to pre- COVID levels – this includes Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and Northern Territory,” Banks said.

“The second group are the states that are continuing to recover towards pre-COVID levels, which are Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory. Unsurprisingly this leaves Victoria as the state which declined significantly for a second month, where stage four restrictions continue to have a major impact on businesses and hiring.

“NSW and Victoria, the two biggest contributors to the nation's economy, are currently the only states below the national average for year-on-year job ad growth.”



