Services Australia seeks partner to improve customer interaction

Services Australia is on the hunt for a partner to improve its face-to-face contact centres, in particular around customer interaction.

In a request for tender (RFT), the health and social services agency said it is seeking an “end-to-end solution” which may include software, hardware, implementation, systems integration and support.

The provider will be tasked with supplying three key components. The first will be a self-service check-in booth for Service Australia’s centres, which cover Medicare, child support and Centrelink.

The kiosk will allow customers who need to meet with staff to check themselves in to a pre-booked appointment or join a walk-in queue, the agency said.

Alongside this, the partner will also have to supply a “tool” that calculates wait times for booked appointments and walk-in queues that is presented to customers through the kiosks, on call boards and to smart phones.

The final piece includes a data management solution that allows the agency to collect, manage and analyse data in order to “support management and enhancement of the service centre environment and associated services”.

According to tender documents, the winning bidder will be required to install and make operational the solution in the service centres specified by the agency.

The deadline to apply for the RFT closes on 12 October 2020.

Recently, NTT Australia secured a bundle of new hardware, licensing and services deals worth over $50 million with Services Australia.

Among the series of recent contracts awarded to NTT by Services Australia, one of the biggest spenders on tech within the federal government, was a $17.2 million one-year deal for the purchase of x86 commodity server hardware to enhance and extend the agency’s OpenStack private cloud server platform.



