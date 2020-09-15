Aussie PC market set to stay strong amid remote work demand

The commercial segment posted a 20 per cent increase and the consumer segment enjoyed a 58 per cent year-on-year surge.

Credit: Dreamstime

Australia’s PC market is expected to continue on a strong growth trajectory this quarter after enjoying a 35.2 per cent year-on-year surge in shipments during the second calendar quarter, ending 30 June.

The country’s PC market is expected to grow by 8.3 per cent in the September quarter, compared to the corresponding period last year, according to the latest research by industry analyst firm IDC.

In the previous quarter, the country saw a total of 1.42 million units shipped, according to the IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker 2020 Q2, with the quarter’s 35.2 per cent growth rate driven by increases in both the commercial and consumer segments.

The commercial segment posted a 20 per cent increase and the consumer segment enjoyed a 58 per cent year-on-year surge.

Shipments for desktops, meanwhile, were boosted predominantly by the consumer segment. However, demand for notebooks were strong across both commercial and consumer segments, with growth rates of 46.6 per cent and 52.4 per cent respectively, bringing the total units to 1.08 million.

At the same time, PC monitors saw a similar trajectory to the PC market, growing by 53.7 per cent, year-on-year.



Credit: IDC

Much of this growth was prompted by the demand resulting from remote working arrangements necessitated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with many employees taking the opportunity to set up a proper home office as working from home became the norm.

“The commercial market saw huge demand as businesses, government, and students all moved to working from home and online learning,” IDC Australia PC devices associate market analyst Reynard Lowell said.

“Consumers are looking to purchase notebooks more than any other devices, due to the increased flexibility and productivity they offer. Many households also suddenly found themselves in need for more notebooks, as parents and children each need their own devices for work and study.”

“Gaming PCs also saw huge growth as people are looking for indoor entertainment and many turned to gaming to fill time or socialise virtually,” he added.

Although the commercial market has been enjoying a surge along with the consumer market, Lowell expects the commercial segment to slow down, as a lot of buying has happened during the first half of the year.

“Uncertainty about the future economy will also impact capital expenditure, as businesses, particularly SMBs [small- to medium-sized businesses], will be looking to reduce and streamline costs,” he said.



Globally, the personal computing devices (PCD) market, which includes PCs, tablets and work stations, is forecast to see growth in 2020 of 3.3 per cent, year-on-year, to 425.7 million units shipped.

The global forecast comes as part of an updated version of IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report, with IDC previously predicting back in February that the PCD market would fall 9 per cent, year-on-year, by the year's end.

