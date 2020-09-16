Optus Business lands Nice inContact deal with Ergon Energy Retail

Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Credit: Dreamstime

Optus Business has snagged a project using Nice inContact’s CXone for Ergon Energy Retail contact centre platform.

CXone is a cloud customer experience platform using customer analytics, omnichannel routing, workforce engagement, automation and artificial intelligence.

CXone also offers a wide range of applications and a full library of open application programming interfaces (APIs) so businesses like Ergon Energy Retail can tailor a solution that works for its ecosystem. Ergon is a subsidiary of Energy Queensland, counting more than 738,000 customers and answers 1.5 million calls per year.

“It’s mission critical that we’re able to meet our customer’s needs and communicate with personalised, engaging experiences at scale – whether that’s coming from a contact centre or our agents’ homes,” Ergon Energy Retail executive general manager Ayesha Razzaq said.

Nice APAC president Darren Rushworth said the current climate has put a spotlight on the unique challenges individual contact centres and their customers face.

“There is no one-size-fits all model, because there is no one-size fits all customer,'' he said.

