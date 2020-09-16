Microsoft inks whole-of-government deal with WA

Gives all agencies access to Teams, Office 365 and Dynamics 365, plus Windows Virtual Desktop

Steven Worrall, managing director, Microsoft Australia Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has signed a whole-of-government agreement with the Western Australian (WA) government to provide its cloud service.

The deal will give all of WA’s agencies rights to use Microsoft Azure as well as Teams, Office 365 and Dynamics 365. Agencies will also be able to leverage Windows Virtual Desktop.

The agreement comes in conjunction with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between WA and Microsoft that focuses on security.

According to Microsoft, the MoU is intended to boost cyber security and foster better collaboration between agencies.

The vendor claimed that currently 15 WA agencies are using Azure Security Centre and 10 are using Azure Sentinel.

“We are delighted to be able to extend our long term relationship with the WA Government ensuring that all agencies will have access to the sorts of high value digital technologies that can transform the way they operate and engage with citizens and businesses,” said Steven Worrall, Microsoft Australia managing director.

“The MoU will also elevate Western Australia’s cyber security posture by ensuring access to leading edge technology, real time insights and the opportunity to collaborate on initiatives to target and eradicate cybercrime. Microsoft will also provide specialised security training to WA personnel and we look forward to working together on this important issue.”

Microsoft formed part of Axon’s $20-million deal with WA Police to develop it’s evidence.com platform on Azure, which allows video from members of the public to be loaded directly onto its cloud storage.