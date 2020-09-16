AWS honours top A/NZ partners

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has named its top performing partners in Australia and New Zealand for the past year.
During a virtual event hosted by Davinia Simon, AWS head of channel and alliances, the company revealed the winners and finalists of the annual Australian and New Zealand APN (Amazon Partner Network) Awards, which celebrate technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialised AWS cloud solution and technology areas and industry segments.
“This year, we are pleased to see our partners drive growth in new specialist areas such as data and analytics and machine learning to deliver their customer's forward-thinking solutions that help solve some of the most complex business challenges,” Simon said during the event.
“AWS has a thriving community of partners and we are inspired by the rapid innovation, resiliency and resolve shown particularly during COVID-19, to help customers mobilise remote workforces, maintain business continuity, and develop innovative responses to protect customers and citizens."
“We are excited to see what future opportunities lie ahead as we work with the APN to discover new ways to achieve success with the breadth and depth of services that AWS offers,” she added.
This year’s winners and finalists were:
APN Application Transformation and Migration Partner of the Year
Winner: Mantalus
Finalists: Consegna, Versent
APN Data, Analytics and Machine Learning Partner of the Year
Winner: Max Kelsen
Finalist: Contino, Bigmate
APN Customer Experience Partner of the Year
Winner: Deloitte
Finalists: Cloudwave, DXC
APN Social Impact Partner of the Year
Winner: Arq Group
Finalists: Transpire, Tigerspike
APN Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year
Winner: Deloitte
Finalists: DXC, Tata Consultancy Services
APN Technology Partner of the Year
Winner: Bigmate
Finalists: Tanda, Tape Ark
APN Consulting Partner of the Year
Winner: CMD Solutions
Finalists: Mantalus, Contino