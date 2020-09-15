BeeCastle crowns new channel head

Andrew Browne will be responsible for growing the ISV’s partner channel and providing support

Andrew Browne (BeeCastle) Credit: BeeCastle

Independent software vendor (ISV) BeeCastle has appointed former Ingram Micro Cloud manager Andrew Browne as its head of partnerships and channel.



In the new role, Browne will take his previous experience as Ingram Micro Cloud's modern workplace business development manager to help grow BeeCastle’s Australian partner channel, aiming to build relationships with hundreds of Microsoft 365 managed service providers (MSP) and resellers.

Additionally, he will also provide assistance to the customer relationship analytics specialist's existing partners.

Tom Hilton, BeeCastle COO, said Browne brings “a wealth of experience in the IT services sector” and will help MSPs and resellers to utilise cloud services.

He also has experience, Hilton added, with business development through campaigns and social media.

“Andrew understands the conversations our partners have with their clients about the power of moving to the cloud and the data analytics it unlocks, which fits nicely with our offering,” he said.

This experience comes in the form of his year at Ingram Micro Cloud and four years at hosting service GoHosting.

On his appointment, Browne said he looks forward to working with the business’ channel partners.

“Relationships are the most important part of any business but can be hard to maintain and are often led by intuition,” he said.