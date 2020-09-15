FinXL furthers Canberra growth with new regional head

Comes in with 20 years of experience from government, telco and tech businesses

Credit: Photo 143699686 © Kataca Rix | Dreamstime.com

Australian IT consultancy firm FinXL has appointed Jodine Bishop as group regional manager for ACT to expand the growth of its Canberra business.



Bishop comes into the role with 20 years of experience from both IT companies and government-related positions – most recently as the head of national security at cyber security provider BAE Systems Applied Intelligence.

She has also worked on analysis and policy for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, respectively, and handled federal government customers at both IT solutions provider Alphawest and telecommunications company Optus.

With this experience, Bishop has come into the business to continue and consolidate FinXL’s Canberra services footprint – particularly when the federal government faces a “once-in-a-century challenge” with the crisis of the COVID-10 pandemic, according to managing director Tracy Thomson.

“When combined with Jodine’s expert security knowledge, strategic thinking and wider network of expert go-to-market technology partners, it presents us with a unique and timely opportunity to deepen our reach into supporting the government in meeting these unprecedented challenges and continuing their digital transformation journey to realise efficiencies and scale,” she said.

“Despite the social distancing limitations and the more agile working from home environment we have all had to adapt to, our Canberra team are all back working in our office, have performed really well under challenging circumstances, and are delighted to have Jodine now at the helm to further develop and grow our award winning range of services.”

The continued push into the Canberra market follows FinXL’s acquisition of local SAP specialist services firm Southern Cross Computing in October 2018, which saw it add 200 ACT-based consultants to its workforce of over 1,000 across Australia and New Zealand.