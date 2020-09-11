TAFE NSW looks for mass Wi-Fi overhaul across 160 sites

Credit: Dreamstime

Educational provider TAFE NSW is planning a mass upgrade of its Wi-Fi system across 160 sites in the state.

The provider has issued a request for information (RFI) to suss out the market for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to modernise its wireless network infrastructure.

According to TAFE, its biggest challenge is currently providing mass coverage to students studying in 1,800 buildings, while managing its legacy cabling and LAN resources.

TAFE’s current environment is based on a roll-out completed more than a decade ago, comprising approximately 7,000 dual radio (A/B/G/N) controller based wireless access points and 138 local controllers.

According to tender documents, the technology from the 2009 roll-out has been maintained with “limited enhancement” since implementation.

The TAFE Wi-Fi is also underpinned by a fully-meshed private MPLS network with bandwidth sizing varying per campus requirements.

By carrying out an upgrade, TAFE hopes to standardise its Wi-Fi across its NSW campus, classroom and outdoor areas to “provide a seamless, consistent and secure end user experience”.

It also said networks need to be deployed and accessed in a “secure manner that does not compromise the security of sensitive information”.

TAFE intends to hold an RFI briefing on 17 September with a final submission date of 12 October.