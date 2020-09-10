ArchTIS wins $4.2M Defence contract

Covers a risk reduction activity and three instances of its Kojensi platform

Daniel Lai (archTIS) Credit: archTIS

Canberra-based cyber security firm archTIS has won a contract valued at $4.2 million with the federal government’s Department of Defence.



Included in the contract, which is archTIS’ largest to date and starts immediately, is a risk reduction activity for multi-national information sharing and cross domain services and will be conducted over the next 12 months.

This activity will include building and accreditation activities to give Defence an information sharing architecture pattern between different warfighter and allied partners.

Also included are three instances of archTIS’ Kojensi platform.

Broken down, the services are valued at $3.4 million, while the Kojensi platform instances have been priced at a total of $760,000.

Daniel Lai, CEO of archTIS, said the firm is in a position to provide Defence with the support it needs.

“I am delighted that archTIS has been selected to lead this risk reduction activity. The need to share, control and trust information in the warfighter domain, between forces and with allies remains a critical requirement and archTIS is well positioned to deliver on this,” he said.

This is not archTIS’ first defence-related contract, with the firm securing its first defence industry contract for its Kojensi platform with global military system integrator Northrop Grumman in June.

Under that contract, Northrop secured 50 licenses of the Kojensi cloud platform with an initial recurring revenue of $35,455.

The new contract meanwhile follows the company’s half year financial results for 2020, ending with a loss of $2.2 million and revenue falling to $248,809 year-on-year.

This coincided with three of its directors axed from its board as part of a wider streamlining effort.

The move came as Miles Jakeman stepped up as chairman of the Canberra firm, five months after he was appointed as a non-executive director.

The cutting saw archTIS co-founder Bruce Talbot step down from the board in order to continue on in his role as chief architect with the new board consisting of Lai, Jakeman and Leanne Graham.

The new structure sees archTIS advised by an advisory group that is led by former chair and non-executive director Stephen Smith.