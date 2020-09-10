5GN releases dark fibre channel offering

Joe Demase (5G Networks) Credit: 5G Networks

Publicly-listed data infrastructure and network services provider 5G Networks (5GN) has launched a national dark fibre offer for channel partners, wholesalers and retailers.

The new offering involves dark fibre access to any of the inter-connected data centres in each metro region for $750 per month, each on a five-year contract.

5GN has been building fibre access to more than 80 data centres across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and will eventually expand into the Perth market.

As part of the conditions, partners will need to commit to a minimum of five links and sign prior to build being completed. Options on the table include fibre sections up to 25Kms, across high cost build centres like Sydney.

The pre-purchase offer is also open for wholesalers and retailers.

5GN managing director Joe Demase said it was actively developing its wholesale channel and this dark fibre offering presents a critical step in supporting this objective.

“Metro Fibre networks are one of the key enablers for the Australian digital economy and 5GN wants to unlock this technology for our wholesale channel partners and enterprise customers,” Demase said.

The offer is open to all managed service providers, application service providers, together with networking and cloud providers seeking to provide super-fast fibre to their digital infrastructure.

“National and global access to lower latency, secure and dedicated networking are just some of the requirements Australian businesses are demanding; as a result 5G Networks are investing heavily in metro-fibre access in Australia and we intend to enable this for our partners to sell,” Demase said.

5GN recently flagged a potential acquisition of Webcentral Group as it prepares to undertake a capital raising effort worth about $30 million.





