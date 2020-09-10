Amazon Lex says g’day to Aussie English support

Credit: Photo 44425021 © Chris Brignell | Dreamstime.com

Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) chatbot conversational artificial intelligence (AI) Amazon Lex product has added support for Australian English as a language option.

According to the tech giant, the addition of the dialect means that users can utilise Amazon Lex in any region where the services operates to create a conversational interface “that accurately understands the Australian dialect”.

Additionally, users can also be responded to with Australian voices through Amazon Polly, AWS’s text-to-speech service that utilises machine learning.

Launched in the Sydney region in January, Amazon Lex uses deep learning powered automatic speech recognition (ASR) to convert speech to text, as well as natural language understanding (NLU) to recognise the intent of text — the same technology that powers Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa.

Lex can also turn contact flows from Amazon Connect, a self-service cloud contact centre service, into natural-sounding conversations, it claims, which can allow for a high volume of interactions to be automated.

Use cases for Amazon Lex include interactive voice response systems, self-service chatbots and application bots which can assist users in changing passwords, bringing up requested account balances and scheduling an appointment by vocalising a prompt rather than saying a number from a list of options.

Amazon Lex can be tried for free, offering 5,000 voice requests and 10,000 text requests processed by a bot per month at no charge for the first year.

Past this, voice requests are charged in the Sydney region at US$0.004 request and text is priced at US$0.00075 per request.