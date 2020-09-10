Lenovo salutes top A/NZ partners

Dicker Data scoops both PCSD and DCG distributor of the year awards.

Credit: Dreamstime

Lenovo has paid homage to its top Australian and New Zealand partners and individuals for the year during a virtual awards presentation in lieu of its annual Partner Gala night.

The annual awards recognise the achievements and contributions across Lenovo’s partner community over the past year, celebrating those who have demonstrated exceptional results.

Winners were announced across both its PC and Smart Devices (PCSD) and Data Centre Group (DCG) divisions, with 32 A/NZ recipients all up.

Australian winners included Dicker Data, which scooped both Distributor of the Year accolades across PCSD and DCG divisions.



Within the PCSD division, Australian Growth Partner of the year went to Auscomp Computers; Innovation Partner of the year was handed to Blue Connections; Datacom QLD collected Education Partner of the year; Computer Alliance picked up Platinum Partner Reseller of the year; and Scorpion Technology Computers took home Gold Partner Reseller of the year. Ingram Micro’s Brett Armstrong was crowned Lenovo Legend.

“These awards celebrate the hard and smart work of our partners, who have tapped into Lenovo’s end-to-end solutions and brought innovative solutions to their customers,” Lenovo A/NZ managing director Matt Codrington said. “Lenovo continues to put channel partners at the heart of its business and will continue to celebrate their great work.”

Within DCG Australia, Data#3 collected two awards — Platinum Partner Reseller of the year while solution architect, John Herlihy picked up the Technical Excellence award.

Subnet was recognised as Gold Partner Reseller of the year; IQ3 attained MSP of the year; Interact IT was awarded ThinkAgile Champion; and Innovation Partner went to Fujitsu Australia.

Growth Partner of the year was awarded to DXC Technology.

Individual awards were handed to VMware’s Winston Wong who achieved the Alliance Champion Award while Advent One’s Steve Bowyer received the Sales Marquee Award.

"Our partners were a huge part of Lenovo's success over the past 12 months, so it is important to us to take the opportunity to recognise and celebrate their own achievements," Lenovo DCG A/NZ general manager Nathan Knight said.



"As our customers respond to demands of business transformation, our dedicated partner ecosystem is the engine behind our solutions and expertise we bring to the market to help them on this journey.”

