Blackmores calls on Modality Systems for ‘substantial’ comms upgrade

Credit: Blackmores Group

Microsoft partner Modality Systems has won a deal to upgrade the communications environment of health business Blackmores Group.

In what Modality claims is its largest win in Asia Pacific (APAC), the communications provider's Sydney team will add telephony to Blackmores’ existing Microsoft Teams environment.

This will allow Blackmore's 1,000 employees to access a collaboration space to work on documents and to be able to make calls and schedule meetings with colleagues, customers and partners.

UK-headquartered Modality will also implement a new virtual contact centre with a solution from the Netherlands-based independent software vendor (ISV) Anywhere365, which integrates with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Dynamics.

Kris Ellis, technology director at Blackmores Group, said the project is a “substantial overhaul” of its telephony and contact centre platforms that stems from two key objectives.

The first, he said, is to give customers the capability to contact the group any way they want, while the second is to tap into remote working.

“We will enable employees to work from anywhere and increase productivity. The rapid uptake of Microsoft Teams over the past year makes it even easier to add telephony to this existing solution,” he said.

The overhaul comes in to replace several legacy telephony platforms and contact centre platforms, which will be axed as part of the project.

Jason Downes, managing director at Modality, said the agreement was a big win for the provider.

“Integrating seamlessly with Microsoft technology will enable us to build on what Blackmores already has in place to implement a true modern workplace which will benefit both its employees and its customers across Australia and New Zealand,” he said.