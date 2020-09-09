MicroChannel uses Sage to upgrade Quantum Radiology

MicroChannel won the deal following an extensive vendor and product selection proccess

Credit: Sage

Sage partner MicroChannel has snagged a project with healthcare organisation Quantum Radiology to streamline its finance processes using Sage Intacct.

Following an extensive vendor and product selection process, the organisation sided with Sage Intacct and upgraded to Sage MicroPay for their payroll processing system.

With the new system in place, Quantum expects it will save more than 80 hours per month in manual processes and will reduce month end completion by up to seven days.

“At Quantum Radiology we have seen significant growth in our business over the last few years with our network expanding to 10 clinics and plans for continued growth over the next two to three years,” Quantum CFO Kenny Taylor said.



“The catalyst for us upgrading our systems was that we had substantially outgrown our current system and Sage offered a solution that would grow with the business through continued process improvement.”

Taylor said in addition to process efficiencies the implementation will also improve data integrity and reduce the need to rely on multiple manual processes.

“In turn the system upgrade will strengthen our data security and ensure compliance with external regulations and internal corporate governance rules,” he said.

“We chose Sage as it is able to offer the range of features we need now and into the future at a reasonable price. We are well progressed in our implementation and we are anticipating really impressive results when the system implementation is completed later this year.”

MicroChannel has been working closely with Sage Intacct since it came to market last year according to the partner's director of business solutions Stefan Coetzer, who described the product as an ‘out of the box’ offering suitable for medium-sized organisations.