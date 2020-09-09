CSIRO hunts for suppliers in notebook digitisation quest

Credit: Photo 42747739 © Nils Versemann - Dreamstime.com

Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, is seeking qualified and experienced service providers for the provision of electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN) to be included among a panel of approved products for its scientists.



In a request for tender (RFT), CSIRO said the ELNs will replace traditional paper research notebooks with a digital and secure version that will be used by scientists, engineers and technicians to help document research, experiments and procedures performed within its labs.

Some of the conditions that CSIRO has set out include that the proposed ELN solution must allow for different levels of access to the system including a minimum basic user, administrator and security user level permissions as well as ensure the devices are secure to protect CSIRO data and IP from misuse.

Another stipulation is that the data stored within the proposed ELN solution must be housed within an Australian data centre and support permanent deletion of data from the designated hosting service when directed by CSIRO.

CSIRO is aiming to have a national ELN panel established and available to users by December 2020 with the RFT closing on October 6.

In May, CSIRO was looking for a service provider to create and support a new online procurement portal.

