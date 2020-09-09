RingCentral and Westcon-Comstor extend partnership to Australia

Westcon-Comstor's Phil Cameron Credit: Westcon Comstor

Enterprise cloud communications provider RingCentral has extended its master agent partnership with Westcon-Comstor to Australian shores.

RingCentral offers a mobile-first, unified message video phone solution, digital customer engagement and integrated contact centre solutions.

The expanded partnership will give Australian partners the opportunity to deliver solutions to their customers in modernising their cloud communications infrastructure and applications.

Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron said the two companies already maintain a close partnership in a number of territories and can provide partners with fully integrated solutions designed to work with the RingCentral platform.

“As a specialised technology distributor, we can leverage our channel experience, technical expertise and sales know-how to really hit the ground running here,” Cameron said.

Westcon-Comstor joins Tradewinds Brokerage and Mia Distribution in the Australian market as a distributor of RingCentral's solutions.



“Westcon has a well-established distribution business here in Australia, and an extensive portfolio of complementary vendors and technologies that play perfectly with our cloud platform,” RingCentral director of channel sales for Asia Pacific, Ben Swanson said.

“Demand for UCaaS [unified communications-as-a-service] solutions among Australian organisations is phenomenal right now.”



