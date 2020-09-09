Agility CIS taps Aussie for CEO role as Forsyth focuses on product

New CEO Craig Jones has extensive experience in driving growth in international markets

Agility CIS's HQ in Ellerslie, Auckland. Credit: Supplied

Cloud-based billing and customer information solution developer for the energy sector Agility CIS has appointed Craig Jones as chief executive officer and to the board.

The move strengthens Agility’s management team with Jones leading the global organisation and current CEO David Forsyth moving into a new role as chief product officer.

Jones lives in Melbourne and will be based out of Agility’s office there. Auckland, where Agility CIS is headquartered, is the main centre for the company’s product development, operations and support teams.



Jones said he was impressed with what David and the team had achieved to date and the passion they have for what we do.



The company said it had rapidly grown its product and international footprint in the past year with the support of new private equity owners SilverTree Equity and Pioneer Capital.

The growth strategy had seen Agility expand its client base and accelerate product development, while scaling its workforce across the US, Japan and India through the acquisition of SaaS provider Znalytics.

Agility CIS emerged as Australia and New Zealand led the world in deregulating, decentralising and digitising energy markets.

It claims to be the largest provider of billing systems in Australia with its clients collectively serving more than two million end customers and was particularly popular with "challenger brands"

Agility CIS said Jones had a 25-year proven track record of leading and accelerating international revenue growth and profitability in enterprise software across large public, private equity and venture backed software companies in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Jones is currently chairman of workforce management SaaS provider Pegasus. Previously he was an operating advisor to Francisco Partners, and a past board member of Prometheus Group, Optimatics and Sage Technology.

Prior to his board roles he was chief operating officer for Ventyx, a $700 million software division of ABB, executive vice president of global field operations for Mincom, and held senior positions at Oracle JAPAC and Descartes Systems Group.

Forsyth said in his 12 years at Agility the business had grown 15-fold and its product roadmap and client reach was stronger than ever.

"Craig’s expertise will be fundamental to growing the business through product innovation and expansion into new markets," he said.

"Craig’s leadership enables me to invest more time in our innovative client solutions, and I look forward to partnering with him on Agility’s product and growth strategy.”

Nicholas Theuerkauf, managing partner at SilverTree Equity and chairman of Agility CIS, said Jones' market presence in Australia, global experience and record of execution at scale, would accelerate the company through its next stage of growth internationally.