ITSM Hub adds NIST cyber training to program

Credit: Dreamstime

IT training provider ITSM Hub has launched a new training program to boost businesses’ cyber security awareness.

According to ITSM Hub, the program teaches individuals and organisations how to engineer and improve a cyber security program based on the US’ National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Known as the NIST Cyber Security Professional (NCSP) program, the course will be delivered with UK-based CySec Professionals in both Australia and New Zealand.

The launch comes off the back of the Federal Government's 2020 Cyber Security Strategy, which will see it spend $1.67 billion in boosting public and private sector cyber resilency over the next 10 years.

Almost half of this will be pumped into bolstering the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) by investing $469.7 million into the recruitment of 500 additional cyber security specialists.

“If you’re still thinking cyber security is optional, the assortment of reports so far during 2020 should give you pause,” ITSM Hub managing director Rachel Pennings said.

“Ransomware is not going away, and organisations are finding themselves with few options once exploited. That’s not the end of it though – don’t be too surprised if shareholders and/or corporate regulators come knocking with a 'please explain' and a court case or two.”

The NIST framework was originally aimed at operators of critical infrastructure, the framework is now being used by a wide range of businesses and countries as a proactive approach to cyber risk management.

According to ITSM Hub the framework provides a common language that allows staff at all levels within an organisation – and at all points in a supply chain – to develop a shared understanding of their cyber security risks.