Nutanix rolls global partner ecosystem into single Elevate program

The move brings together all Nutanix partner organisations under the single Elevate brand and badging structure

Jacob Pereira (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Hyperconverged infrastructure solutions vendor Nutanix has brought together its various partner programs into a single integrated architecture aimed at simplifying engagement for Nutanix’s entire partner ecosystem.

The new program, dubbed Elevate, brings in value-added resellers (VARs) and value-added distributors (VADs), service providers (SPs) and telcos, hyperscalers, independent software, hardware and platform vendors, global systems integrators and services delivery partners under a single, global platform that applies to all partners.

The move brings together all Nutanix partner organisations under the single Elevate program brand and badging structure.

Broadly, Elevate is designed to simplify engagement for Nutanix’s entire partner ecosystem using a consistent set of tools, resources, and marketing platforms provided in the new Nutanix Partner Portal.

Nutanix claims that the Elevate program for the channel differs from traditional partner programs in that it features what is claimed to be a unique emphasis on partner capabilities and competencies to sell and support the Nutanix portfolio, rather than revenue targets.

The company touts the new program’s simplicity, under the single program architecture, suggesting that the refreshed Nutanix Partner Portal will provide greater access to information and insights across the partner ecosystem through custom-branded marketing materials, training tools, and personalised insights allowing for more effective data-driven decisions.

Other new elements include the ‘Performance+ Deal Registration' program, designed to increase incentive potential and opportunity protection. The company claims this offering brings greater alignment between the partner and Nutanix sellers to deliver increased discounts, more predictable deal margins and enhanced opportunity protection.

Moreover, Elevate focuses on delivering benefits to the partners that invest in expanding their Nutanix skill sets through certifications that demonstrate specific competencies, and outlines a clear roadmap on how partners can develop their desired areas of expertise.

Additionally, the program includes new mechanisms to help deliver margin-rich services, richer rebate levels for bringing new business, and a new rebate that rewards Elevate Cloud Champion partners for selling across the entire Nutanix portfolio.

It should be noted that the new program will include a ‘grandfather’ policy to avoid immediately cutting off existing incentives from partners involved in the company’s previous channel charter program.

“We had to put in a grandfathering policy to ensure there’s interruption to existing incentives in the previous channel program. Partners have one year to complete the new certification to make it into Elevate,” Nutanix Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) channels senior director Jacob Pereira told ARN.

“Right now, with the pandemic, we’re also very concerned about the investment ability of a partner. So, we’re making it flexible, and giving them enough time to embrace the subscription transformation that Nutanix is on,” he added.

According to Pereira, a lot of complexity was removed with the development of the new program.

“There’s no longer a requirement for transactions; it’s all going to be based on the customer experience,” Pereira said. “This is huge. For the first time, this will be a global program that has taken into account all the theatre feedback from Europe, Asia, the US and we have made it consistent across the board.

“The second thing is, the benefit that we’ve put into this program is simple; it's profitable for the partners and it’s clearly competency-based,” he said.

The Elevate Partner Program will roll-out benefits for the channel community with further program expansion reaching additional partner organisations in the year ahead.

The upcoming Elevate Partner Program elements will include updated competencies and solution validation options for alliance partners, along with flexible pricing models and simplified billing for service providers and development resources for service delivery partners.

For Nutanix worldwide channels senior vice president Christian Alvarez, the new program reflects the vendor’s “vision” of simplicity.

“Elevate will deliver that vision to the entire partner ecosystem – enabling them to leverage market shifts toward subscription-based, multi-product, multi-cloud delivery of IT for their customers,” Alvarez said.

“Our new Elevate partner program significantly deepens our commitment to all partner types around the world, and the enhancements we are rolling out today are just the beginning of many more exciting updates to come so we can partner even more effectively,” he added.

In April, Nutanix revealed a new financial program aimed at supporting its partners throughout the coronavirus pandemic.



Referred to as the Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program (NSFAP), the initiative gave participating partners access to extended payment terms, as well as other relief options.