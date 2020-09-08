RedEye first Aussie partner to join IBM and Shell mining platform

Credit: Dreamstime

Digital engineering software provider RedEye has become the first Australian partner to join IBM’s mining digital transformation marketplace Oren.

The Brisbane-based software-as-a-service player will now be able to offer its solutions to potential channel partners and customers globally in the resources and industrial sector.

Created in partnership with Shell, Oren is a B2B online platform to connect companies offering technology solutions to mining and industrial organisations.

First launched in June, the platform’s launch marks a major milestone in IBM’s efforts to become a digital transformation provider for the resources industry.

“Oren is a real game changer for RedEye. Scaling globally and doing so efficiently and sustainably as a growth company based in Australia is a primary goal for us, but it's also a challenge,” said Michael McGee, chief commercial officer for RedEye.

“The Oren Marketplace has already delivered benefits in the first few months of operation, particularly allowing us to connect with partners in new territories a lot quicker than might have otherwise been possible.”

According to Shell, the platform’s birth came off the back of interviews with more than 350 mining customers from around the world.

The platform is now said to offer 50 technology solutions to mining and industrial companies.

“Digital transformation offers many benefits to the mining and industrial industries,” RedEye’s McGee said. “Australian companies in these sectors should be taking a look at Oren and finding out about the opportunities to tap into world-leading technology and solutions to help along that journey.”