Insight books in Dynamics 365 to Bankwest

New booking platform also uses Office 365 and Power Platform

Nick Mittas (Bankwest) Credit: Microsoft

Global Microsoft partner Insight has launched a new booking system for Bankwest using the vendor’s Dynamics 365.

The Sydney branch of the consultancy rolled out an online appointment booking system through Microsoft Dynamics 365 to streamline the process of customers trying to meet a bank clerk.

The platform, which leverages Office 365 and Power Platform, updates the Bankwest employee’s calendar when an appointment is made and an SMS message is sent to the customer confirming the appointment.

Insight, which acquired technology consulting and managed services provider Ignia in 2016, carried out the project during the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to help the bank boost its customer satisfaction metrics.

“We see the opportunities going forward to create more visibility and transparency on the customer journey. The system puts the power in the customer’s hands, in terms of when, where and how they want to interact with us,” said Nick Mittas, Bankwest executive manager of distribution operations

“This has been especially important during the pandemic, when the wellbeing of our customers, colleagues and communities has been our number one priority.”

According to Microsoft, the automated appointment system is part of a broader digital transformation agenda at Bankwest which has seen it embrace a DevOps approach.

In doing so, the bank’s software update release times now take 16 hours, when before they could take up the eight days, the vendor added.

The bank has also standardised its staff’s roster of devices to Microsoft Surfaces and Windows 10 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To improve security during the transition to working from home, the bank also deployed Azure Sentinel.

“This helps to ensure systems operate reliably and data is properly secured, which also provides Bankwest with peace of mind about meeting changing customer needs and community expectations,” Microsoft said.