Former Optus cyber chief tapped to tackle LMNTRIX channel

Simon Ractiffe (LMNTRIX) Credit: LMNTRIX

Sydney-based cyber security firm LMNTRIX has appointed Simon Ractliffe, a former Optus head, to head up its channel drive as its vice president of strategic partnerships.



In the new role, Ractliffe will work alongside CEO Carlo Minassian to drive more growth in Australia through channel partnerships. The pair last worked together at Minassian’s previous business earthwave prior to its acquisition of Dimension Data — now NTT — in 2012.

In addition to the role with LMNTRIX, he will continue to stay with his consultancy business PDR Co. as its director – a position he has kept since 2007.

Aside from PDR Co., the position Ractliffe last held was with Optus and Trustwave as head of cyber security and general manager for the Pacific region from May 2017 to November 2018.

Prior to this, he held a number of directorial and managerial roles at Dell’s SecureWorks, IBM and Cabletron Systems.

Ractliffe said that with his appointment, he hopes to disrupt Australia’s “[over-reliance] on overseas cyber security solutions and providers”.

“I hope to change the dynamic by helping to promote home-grown Australian innovation to the Australian market,” he said.

“With the rise of sovereign nation attacks and the increased risk of attack associated with our new work-from-home culture, Australia is experiencing a security revolution.

“We are going to see businesses shifting quickly away from ineffective log based MSSP, SIEM and SOC legacy security services models to more dynamic and proactive systems, which is exactly where LMNTRIX comes in.”