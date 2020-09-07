PS&C acquires Asset Vision in enterprise asset management play

Aims to tap into the predicted growth of the global enterprise asset management software market

Credit: Dreamstime

Publicly-listed ICT consulting and professional services firm PS&C has inked a deal to acquire proprietary cloud and mobile-based platform operator Asset Vision in a deal worth roughly $10 million.

Asset Vision bills itself as a product division of SyncIT, a privately owned company that develops IT business systems for a range of clients in both local and state government, as well as the corporate sector both in Australia and internationally.

The company was established in 2010 with the aim of introducing asset management and operations management systems for the civil construction and maintenance industries.

The company claims to have delivered over 2 million transactions and to have managed the inspections, maintenance and operations activities across more than 250,000 civil and transport infrastructure assets.

According to PS&C, the Asset Vision platform provides a unified approach to asset inspections, maintenance and operations management in the global enterprise asset management software market.

PS&C told shareholders that its subsidiary, Respring, has been providing market growth advisory services to Asset Vision over the past 12 months and that it believed the strength of the software solution, its growth strategy and pipeline of new opportunities, together with the predicted growth in the global enterprise asset management software market, paves the way for strong recurring revenue growth.

According to PS&C, Asset Vision is winning contracts in new verticals and geographies, building on its existing multi-year contracts with Australia’s two largest state road authorities in Victoria and NSW, along with numerous councils, major civil construction companies and, more recently, a toll road operator in the United States.

The deal comes at a total consideration of $10 million, $5 million of which is cash, along with a $1 million share in PS&C, and $4 million in a combination of cash and shares 12 months after the date of the completion of the deal.

“We see the acquisition of Asset Vision as further endorsement of our stated strategy to create shareholder value through the ownership and commercialisation of digital assets in significant growth markets,” PS&C chairman Renata Sguario said. “Asset Vision has established itself as a serious market participant with much of its current $1.6 million revenue base locked in by multi-year contracts with significant clients.

“We see a substantial opportunity to add our sales and marketing expertise to accelerate revenue growth exponentially.

“I am delighted to add Damian Smith, co-founder and managing director of Asset Vision to the PS&C team and also extend a warm welcome to his exceptional team. Damian will take on a senior executive role as PS&C’s chief technology officer, which will include overseeing our farmbuy.com asset,” she added.

“The consideration for the acquisition will be a combination of cash and shares totalling $10 million with $6 million payable on completion and $4 million payable on the 12-month anniversary.”

The deal comes just weeks after PS&C sold its Melbourne consulting practice for $21 million.

That decision was announced just days after its financial results for 2020 were published, which revealed a year of cost cuts and offloading had shifted its previous $51 million loss into a $3 million profit.

In October last year, PS&C sold its security division to Tesserent for $16 million, a move that saw the latter claim to be the largest dedicated publicly-listed cyber security business in the country.

