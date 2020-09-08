Singapore, Malaysia and Australia in focus as Avanade targets market growth

Rodrigo De Queiroz Caserta (Avanade) Credit: Avanade

Avanade is targeting expansion across Singapore, Malaysia and Australia following the appointment of Rodrigo De Queiroz Caserta as new area president of Growth Markets.

Based in Singapore and effective immediately, Caserta is tasked with driving business across Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Greater China, Japan and Brazil territories, overseeing more than 3000 employees in the process.

In relocating to the city-state from Sao Paulo in Brazil, Caserta replaces Anna Di Silverio - who has assumed the role of area president of Europe - and reports directly to Pamela Maynard as CEO of the wider business.

“His passion for people and innovation together with his track record of success as general manager of Brazil make him the ideal choice to succeed Anna in this role,” Maynard said. “I’d also like to thank Anna for the tremendous impact that she has made on our business over the past five years.”

Caserta joined Avanade Brazil in 2015 as sales lead before becoming general manager 12 months later. Under his leadership, the local business experienced consistent double-digit growth, alongside expanding the size of the team to more than 1000 employees.

“Growth markets is home to some of the world’s most dynamic and multi-cultural geographies,” Caserta added. “It is also home to some of the most talented people I’ve worked with at Avanade. I look forward to working closely with the team - helping our clients build greater resilience in their businesses and creating exceptional experiences.”

As reported by Channel Asia, Avanade recently achieved advanced services and channel partner status with GitHub, kick-starting plans to modernise software development across the enterprise.

In becoming the first global systems integrator (GSI) to achieve such status, the Microsoft specialist will provide GitHub’s Enterprise platform to customers in a move designed to allow businesses to deploy open source without externally sharing propriety code.

Acquired by Microsoft in June 2018, GitHub operates as one of the largest developer community and platforms across the world, as a key breeding ground for open source projects.