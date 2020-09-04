Broadcom iPhone chip ramp-up signals delayed release date

A ramp-up of chip shipments for what analysts believe is the next iPhone will run into the final quarter of the calendar year

Apple supplier Broadcom has said that a ramp-up of annual chip shipments would be later this year than most, likely signaling that the next iPhone will arrive after the usual late September launch date.



Broadcom, which earned about a fifth of its revenue from Apple in 2019, said a ramp-up of chip shipments for what analysts believe is the next iPhone will run into the final quarter of the calendar year, a quarter later than most years.

In June, Broadcom had warned that revenues for its just-ended quarter would be below expectations because of a delayed phone launch from "our large North American mobile phone customer" that analysts believe is Apple.

Most analysts have already pushed out their expected launch date of Apple's much-anticipated 5G-enabled iPhone to October after travel restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic disrupted work on the devices.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Broadcom, meanwhile, forecast current fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, encouraged by the upcoming 5G phone launches and strong demand for its data-center chips from the growing remote work market. Shares rose 0.3% in after-hours trading on the results.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of US$6.4 billion, plus or minus US$150 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$6.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The pandemic-led shift to work-from-home has fired up demand for infrastructure such as data centers at a time when the semi-conductor industry is gearing up for the launch of 5G phones that use higher priced chips.

Broadcom posted a 5.6 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue to US$5.82 billion, ahead of estimates of US$5.76 billion.

Net income attributable to common stock fell to US$614 million, or US$1.45 per share, from US$715 million, or US$1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of US$5.40 per share, topping analysts' average estimate of US$5.24.

Shares of the company, which have gained about 11 per cent this year, rose 1.7 per cent in extended trading.

