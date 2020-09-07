One on One with ARN: ALE's Karl Sice

Karl Sice (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise) Credit: Christine Wong

"Never fear risk, because if you didn’t stretch yourself professionally, you would never know what could be possible." This is one piece of advice Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) A/NZ country manager Karl Sice shares in this edition of ARN's 'One-on-One' interview series.

Sice talks to ARN about his first job with a PC/system integrator in Protech, to giving back to the industry that has developed his career journey.

What was your first job?

My first job in IT was with a PC/systems integrator called Protech [which was] an Australian-owned and operated enterprise provider. My role there was as a BDM [business development manager] (loved customers then and still love them now!)

How did you get started in the IT industry and progress to where you are today?

Although most of my roles have been in technology throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working as a vendor, ISV and as a business partner, but not (yet!) a distributor. I have really enjoyed the variety, and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where I am now, is a European-headquartered communications, collaboration and networking vendor.

What has been your biggest business mistake, and the lessons you've learnt from that experience?

I don’t believe in calling my life missteps mistakes as such, but I would have loved to have taken the opportunity to study more earlier in my career at a post-grad level. I loved the education opportunities I’ve experienced at MGSM [Macquarie Graduate School of Management] and UTS [University of Technology Sydney] Business School and yearn for more.

What are some of your plans for ALE in the coming months?

ALE is undergoing transformation in its go to market model alongside its channel and is accelerating its growth, even in the COVID-19 environment. The opportunities to deliver more value into healthcare, public sector, hospitality and transportation are plentiful. The recent announcement of a strategic partnership with Ring Central is a super exciting for both companies and our partners.

What are some of your biggest ambitions - personally and professionally?

My ambitions at this stage are to help ALE be even more successful and then focus on giving back to this industry which has given me an amazing career journey, so I welcome opportunities to mentor, to volunteer and to serve alongside the many talented who have chosen this business. ARN, Vinnies and MGSM have all experienced my passion for their journey.

What has been the best piece of advice you've ever received?

That’s a tough question, because I’ve had quite a bit of great advice! But a memorable one for now is a former boss told me to never fear risk, because if you didn’t stretch yourself professionally, you would never know what could be possible. I’d like to think I’ve implemented that advice to some extent.