Nutanix pinches ex-Cohesity MD Steve Coad to lead enterprise

Newly created role was formed following a segmentation of the A/NZ business

Steve Coad (Nutanix) Credit: Steve Coad

Hyperconverged infrastructure player Nutanix has hired Steve Coad to lead its newly created enterprise division for Australia.

The newly created role was formed following a segmentation of the A/NZ business, as the vendor set its sights on capitalising in the expanding hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) space.

In addition to the enterprise arena, Nutanix will also target Federal Government, commercial and territory sectors.

Coad will be based in Melbourne and is responsible for leading a team targeting the large enterprise sector and reporting to managing director Lee Thompson.

“Steve brings a wealth of enterprise experience to this role and comes to us at a pivotal time for the company. We will create new value in terms of flexibility, cost and data control for customers and partners and drive the business to its next level in Australia,” Thompson said.

Coad has mustered 35 years experience, joining Nutanix from Cohesity where he served as A/NZ managing director for less than nine months. A replacement for his role at Cohesity is yet to be announced.

Coad's prior experience also includes management roles at Aruba, Cisco, VMware and EMC.

“If enterprises here were concerned about digital disruption before, the pandemic has increased that tenfold. Crises tend to bring out new innovators and a willingness to challenge the status quo, a major concern for established enterprises in Australia," Coad said

“I believe Nutanix is in an ideal position to provide the right platform to enable a new rationale and ‘disrupt from within’ mindset, while solving the hybrid cloud equation, for those companies.”

For the quarter ending 30 April, the Australian arm of Nutanix grew 28 per cent year-on-year.