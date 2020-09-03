Tecala and Forum Group strike alliance

Forum Group's Bill Papas Credit: Forum Group

Tecala and Forum Group have struck a new partnership that will see the two managed service companies exchange services, dipping into the talent pool between the two.

This latest partnership complements a multi-million dollar growth strategy for Forum Group, which has made many acquisitions through the years, the latest being national managed service provider SmartPrint, last year. Throughout the years, it has also purchased Imagetec, Crown Business Solutions, Chilliprint, QBM and Agem Printing.

Forum has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth along with a developing regional dealer network, reaching more than 4,000 customers such as Findex, HWL Ebsworth Lawyers and Cerebral Palsy Australia.

Tecala, which was founded in 1997 and has continued to experience year-on-year growth while enhancing its IT services and solutions portfolio, stands to benefit from Forum Group’s managed print, asset tracking and IoT sensory management solutions.

Its portfolio of services stretches across managed cloud, infrastructure and user support along with a comprehensive as-a-service practice including infrastructure, data protection and disaster recovery.

Tecala managing director Pieter DeGunst said the partnership adds greater breadth and depth to its portfolio, with its shared customer-centric approach driving the alliance.

“We create alliances with complementary technology providers who are leaders in their respective industries,” DeGunst said.

“At the same time, we also look for strong cultural alignment particularly in sharing our goal of driving optimal customer outcomes. Forum Group has a track record of managed print and IoT solution deployments which are testament to the focus and investment in skills and services provided to drive a great customer experience.”

For Forum Group, the partnership will strengthen its existing managed IT and cloud offering.

“The partnership with Tecala will not only enable us to provide new ways to add value to our customers through a broadened range of products and solutions, it will also deliver benefits to Tecala’s customers through Forum’s specialisation in print and asset management,” Forum Group CEO Bill Papas said.

“Tecala has a proven track record in managed services in Australia, and with a company culture and customer-focussed ethos that aligns with our own, we’re very confident that this partnership will prove fruitful.

“We are committed to growing our presence in this space and I look forward to working with the entire team at Tecala in this next exciting chapter of Forum Group’s history.”