Check Point locally hosts CloudGuard SaaS to quell data sovereignty concerns

Credit: Check Point

As part of an effort to meet data sovereignty requirements, Check Point Software Technologies has brought hosting of its security platform CloudGuard SaaS to Australian shores.

CloudGuard SaaS offers a prevention-first security solution that delivers cyber protection for cloud-based emails and office suite applications such as Office 365 and G Suite against threat vectors such as phishing, malware, data theft and account-takeover.

CloudGuard SaaS deploys a layer of defence and secures inbound, outbound and internal emails from phishing attacks that evade platform-provided solutions and email gateways.

The solution inspects the communication’s metadata, attachments, links and body, as well as all historical communications, in order to determine prior trust relations between the sender and receiver, increasing the likelihood of identifying user impersonation or fraudulent messages. It also inspects internal communication in real time in order to prevent lateral attacks.

Now locally hosted, CloudGuard SaaS will help organisations in Australia and New Zealand maintain regulatory compliance and data sovereignty by protecting sensitive business data with advanced data leak prevention.

“Email is the first link in a chain of attacks, and with the rise of remote work, the use of cloud mailboxes and productivity applications has increased exponentially," Check Point Software Technologies A/NZ managing director, Ian Raper said.

"Organisations looking to adopt cloud email security solutions won’t have to compromise on security capability or manage expensive in-house security solutions to improve the security of their productivity and email services to satisfy data sovereignty compliance requirements.”