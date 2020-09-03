Bluechip Infotech strikes Aussie distie deal with Auvik Networks

New partnership to extend Auvik’s network management software to MSPs across Australia

Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Canada-headquartered network management software vendor Auvik Networks has inked a new distribution partnership in Australia with Bluechip Infotech.

The deal will see Bluechip distribute Auvik’s cloud-based network management software to managed service providers (MSPs) in Australia.

Auvik’s software is designed to help MSPs automate and simplify complex and time-consuming network tasks through real-time network mapping, alerting, service monitoring, configuration backups and more.

According to Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis, adding Auvik to the distributor’s MSP offering gives it the ability to empower its MSP partners with a best-in-class network management solution.

“Bluechip [is] dedicated to helping and support our MSP partners by offering a range of solutions to help streamline and grow their service and offerings,” Jarvis said. “We believe Auvik is a great fit within our MSP portfolio and we look forward to working with partners and Auvik in the future.”

For Auvik senior vice president of sales Rob Auld, the partnership with Bluechip presents a unique opportunity for the company to expand its presence in Australia and help MSPs boost their productivity, efficiency, and profitability through effective network management.

“Our channel partners are an essential part of Auvik’s success, and we’re excited to add Bluechip to the mix and join their impressive list of vendors,” Auld said.

The deal comes hot on the heels of the announcement in August of Bluechip’s distribution deal with Taiwanese barcode manufacturing vendor CipherLab for Australia.

In early August, the distributor also signed an Australian partnership with Liongard, a US-based operator of a unified automation platform designed specifically for managed services providers (MSPs).

Meanwhile, in February, Bluechip signed a local distie deal with Chinese voice over internet protocol (VoIP) vendor Fanvil as it expanded its deeper further into the Australian market.