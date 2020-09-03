Over the Wire airs VeloCloud and Teams to Nova

Credit: Dreamstime

Over the Wire has embarked on a major transformation project for radio network Nova Entertainment, spanning SD-WAN and unified communications.

The telecommunications services provider has deployed an SD-WAN network provided by VMware’s VeloCloud and underpinned by Zscaler cloud security.

The deal comes just a month after OTW partnered with VMware to deploy its SD-Wan solution in Australia.

The project saw OTW. which has worked with Nova for more than a decade, incorporate redundant connectivity from the studio through to the FM and digital transmission towers in Brisbane, Gosford NSW, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Following the deployment, OTW will now replace Nova’s legacy voice and video-conferencing requirement, transitioning the network onto Microsoft Teams.

“Whenever you listen to any of Nova Entertainment’s stations on your radio or online, you’re hearing the performance of Over the Wires networks in real-time,” the radio network's CTO Matt Steadman said.

“There are many tangible benefits to working with Over the Wire, but without basic, solid connectivity the team here at NOVA is ultimately unable to deliver on its mission. We appreciate their hard work keeping us on air and allowing us to focus on our business with confidence.”

The deal comes just as OTW completes its $36 million deal to acquire the regional business of internet services provider J2 Global.

The deal will give OTW access to J2 Global’s inbound telephony services in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the latter’s $19 million annual revenue.