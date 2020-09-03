Citadel Group acquires Aussie risk software vendor eQstats

Offering will be integrated with Citadel Health in Australia and Wellbeing Software in the UK

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The Citadel Group has made a move to expand its health business by acquiring Australian risk software vendor eQstats.

The Canberra-based IT services company will integrate the eQstats’ health software and services into Citadel Health in Australia and Wellbeing Software in the UK.

Based in Sydney, eQstats provides automated reporting, integrated data, data measurement and data compliance tools large organisations to help their compliance.

“These offerings enable clients to optimise, integrate and innovate across their health operations,” the company said.

“Together, Citadel and eQstats share a vision for delivering simple to use technology and software that provides better patient outcomes. Citadel extends a warm welcome to the eQstats team.”

Citadel wasn’t available to comment further on the cost of the acquisition, but confirmed to ARN that all eQstats’ staff, including its managing director of 15 years Andrea Rodriguez, would join the company.

Recently Citadel posted a 29.4 per cent increase in underlying revenue to $128.4 million for the financial year ending June 30 2020.

Services revenue grew 26.7 per cent to $80.1 million while software revenue was up 35.7 per cent to $47.5 million, the Citadel-IX content management platform grew 66.5 per cent - an area that will continue to see growth particularly driven by its channel partnership with Micro Focus.

Priorities for FY21 include diversifying its technology services capabilities into new verticals such as building/construction, local government and health, along with expanding channel partnerships, progressing health software cross-sell opportunities.