TribeTech acquires HubOne

Specialist Sydney-based IT services firm TribeTech has acquired cloud technology solutions provider HubOne, with the latter set to retain its own brand under its new owner.



Founded by Nick Beaugeard, who acted as CEO from 2009 to June this year, HubOne is a Sydney-based independent software (ISV) that specialises in document management solutions.

The company’s OnePractice offering is a collection of cloud-based tools designed to integrate with Microsoft 365 to provide a comprehensive document management solution. OnePractice integrates with accounting practice management systems and uses intelligent automation.

TribeTech, meanwhile, got its start in 2018 and was formally launched in 2019 by CEO and former BigAir chief technology officer Scott Atkinson, along with Jim Cantor, who was a director at Australian software company Interaage.

Starting out with a focus on cyber security services — from managed firewalls to dark web monitoring, managed services that cover from server, computer, device and network management and 24/7 help desk and support — the company bills itself as specialised IT firm.

TribeTech claims the strategic acquisition of HubOne builds on its strengths in delivering advanced IT and business management services, with a strong software release pedigree from HubOne.

HubOne’s assets and customer contracts are included in the deal, with existing staff to remain with the business, which will continue to operate under its own HubOne brand.

HubOne’s clients will now be able to access TribeTech’s leading managed service and support solutions, while TribeTech’s clients can take advantage of HubOne’s business automation solutions.

Following the acquisition, TribeTech intends to further develop HubOne’s OnePractice solution, increasing functionality for existing clients and widening the solution’s capabilities for application in additional industries.

“We were excited when TribeTech approached us,” Beaugeard said. “I immediately saw how we could further improve client experience by integrating TribeTech’s processes and offerings into our solution.

“We can now focus on continued development of our solutions to suit wider audiences, confident that our clients will benefit from TribeTech’s service and support expertise,” he added.

For Atkinson, the HubOne acquisition is set to enhance TribeTech’s capabilities in its efforts to improve efficiency in client businesses through the effective use of IT.

“HubOne’s cloud-based Document Management solution is widely used by accountants. I see opportunities to tailor HubOne’s solutions to meet the unique demands facing other industries as well. We intend to invest heavily to support this growth,” he said.