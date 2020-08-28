Exagrid swaps Channel Success for Dicker Data

Exagrid integrates with a number of other vendors in Dicker’s portfolio

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: IDG

Back-up and storage vendor Exagrid has ended its distribution relationship with Channel Success after signing a new agreement with Dicker Data for Australia.

The exclusive deal will see Dicker sell Exagrid’s back-up storage solutions to its vast network of Australian partners.

“We are excited to be working with Dicker Data, as we see them as more than a traditional single dimensional IT distributor,” said Harry Christian, territory sales manager for Exagrid.

“They are able to assist by giving us access to the most comprehensive value added reseller base through clever marketing initiatives whilst working to quantifiable outcomes, that will see our business grow and in turn bring value to the Dicker solution portfolio.”

According to Dicker Data, Exagrid partners can use its sales, technical pre-sales and product management support for all back-up storage solutions.

In addition, Exagrid functions with a number of other vendors in Dicker’s portfolio, including the recently signed Veeam, Pure Storage and Nutanix, among others.

The announcement comes as Dicker Data posted another bumper financial year, with revenue reaching A$1.0061 billion in its unaudited results.

Most recently, the Australian and New Zealand distributor signed up Belgian digital projection and imaging technology vendor Barco to its unified communications portfolio.