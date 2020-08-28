DNA Launches MSP program for Tripwire

Will offer pay-as-you-grow billing, deployment and customer support on foundational security

Munsoor Khan of DNA Connect. Credit: Ian Sharp

DNA Connect has launched a managed service provider program in Australia for US security vendor Tripwire.

The program, which has already launched in the US, brings Tripwire’s foundational security bundle to partners’ managed services portfolio.

This includes, file integrity monitoring, security configuration management, compliance reporting and proactive vulnerability management.

According to DNA, the program includes subscription billing plus deployment and customer support.

“Security mature customers will jump at the opportunity to add Enterprise grade foundational controls to their security posture at affordable rates and with zero capex – and especially now with increased tensions and consistent overseas breaches,” said Wayne Thompson, A/NZ region manager at Tripwire.

The distributor added that Tripwire is now used by over 9,000 customers globally including Sony, Vodafone, Chevron and FedEx.

“The program is perfect for the current market where customers are rapidly embracing managed services to increase their security posture,” said Munsoor Khan, executive director at DNA Connect.

“Tripwire have rolled out a program with MSP requirements at its core – including easy and seamless pay-as-you-grow billing and comprehensive deployment and support."