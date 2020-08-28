Menu
PS&C sells Melbourne consulting arm for $23M

PS&C sells Melbourne consulting arm for $23M

Potential buyer lined up in the form of LVP Technology Services

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Robert Hogeland (PS&C)

Robert Hogeland (PS&C)

Credit: PS&C

PS&C is to offload another business, selling its Melbourne consulting practice for $21 million.

The decision was announced just days after its financial results for 2020 were published, which revealed a year of cost cuts and offloading had shifted its previous $51 million loss into a $3 million profit.

According to a notice to shareholders, the business unit will be sold to LVP Technology Services.

If agreed by the publicly listed company’s shareholders, the sale deal will result in a loss on sale of the business segment of approximately $5.5 million, being the difference in the carrying value of the business segment net assets (including goodwill) and the sale consideration.

PS&C added to its Melbourne consultancy business in 2018 when it bought the city-based technology consultancy business Seisma for around $11.2 million.

However, following last year’s loss, incurred after writing off $49 million of goodwill and posting more than $10 million in debt, PS&C sold its security arm to Tesserent for $16 million.

Having divested its Allcom Networks arm in November 2018, PS&C had indicated its business would now largely centre on recruitment and professional services from Melbourne using a fee-for-service model.

However, the latest financial report instead indicated its recent purchase of real estate website farmbuy.com would form a stronger component of its offerings.

PS&C CEO Robert Hogeland has been contacted for comment.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags PS&CRobert HogelandSeisma

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 