CloudBolt buys Melbourne’s Kumolus in APAC push

Maryland-headquartered hybrid cloud management platform provider CloudBolt has acquired Melbourne-based Kumolus, a fellow cloud management platform provider, in a move that sees the US-based provider expand into the Asia Pacific (APAC) market.

Kumolus, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure specialist, operates the Kumolus Cloud Management Platform, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that gives users access to cloud services for the delivery of IT agility while maintaining enterprise control.

Founded by Michael Salleo and Josh McGrath in 2012, the Kumolus Cloud Management Platform (CMP) was released in 2016. Headquartered in Melbourne, the company has offices in Asia and a growing network of global partners in APAC and the Americas.

The company has customers in Australia, India, and Singapore and a rich ecosystem of technology, consulting, and MSP partners including NEC Australia and Advent One, among others.

It is claimed that the acquisition strengthens CloudBolt’s cloud management platform with a rich set of cost management, security, and governance capabilities, while positioning the company for rapid growth in APAC.

“As a SaaS-based solution, Kumolus strengthens CloudBolt’s long-standing mission of delivering rapid time-to-value to customers, and we’ll be in an even stronger place with Kumolus’ visualization, cost optimisation, and governance capabilities,” CloudBolt CEO Jeff Kukowski said.

“Moreover, as we grow our customer base beyond North America and Europe, we look forward to the momentum and partners that Kumolus has built to accelerate our growth worldwide,” he added.

According to Kumolus CEO Josh McGrath the combination of his company’s and CloudBolt’s automation, orchestration and provisioning capabilities create a “powerful combination to help our joint customers and prospects worldwide better meet their hybrid cloud needs”.

For Kumolus CTO Michael Salleo, the acquisition represents a validation and recognition of Kumolus’ efforts bringing its offering to market.

“The Kumolus team has worked exceptionally hard over the past few years to bring a leading SaaS-based cloud management platform to market, achieve AWS technical competency, and we’re thrilled that CloudBolt has recognised our leadership,” Salleo said. “We’re excited to join forces with CloudBolt and accelerate delivery of our solutions to customers globally.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of CloudBolt’s SovLabs acquisition and is subject to customary closing and regulatory approvals.