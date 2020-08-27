Aussie ISV Zetaris to go global after Ingram Micro investment

The analytics software will be available on the Ingram Micro Australia Cloud Marketplace

Credit: Dreamstime

Victoria-headquartered data analytics software company Zetaris has global expansion plans in mind following a strategic partnership and investment after taking part in the Ingram Micro Cloud Comet Competition.

Zetaris’ cloud data fabric technology provides a single application programming interface (API) for instantly connecting and analysing any data, whether its on-premises or in the cloud. Its key differentiator from other data analytics solutions, Zetaris claims, is its capacity to build governed, federated queries with in-built security.

The software platform was identified by Ingram Micro as a high-growth opportunity for its partner network.

Zetaris CEO and founder, Vinay Samuel said it plans to expand into nine global markets in the coming months and opening more offices across Asia Pacific, UK and US.

Besides being available on the Ingram Micro Australia Cloud Marketplace, Zetaris is planning on bringing its technology to New Zealand, Canada, US, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India and UK.

“Once Zetaris is available through the Ingram Micro CloudBlue platform, our global expansion will be fast-tracked,” he said.

Samuel added the on-boarding process onto Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace has been made easier with Ingram’s investment and support.

Zetaris already counts customers within the banking, telecommunications and research sectors including McDonalds, Qantas, Westpac, David Jones, Seek, Dulux, Telstra, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, NSW and Victorian Governments, Momentum Energy and Lend Lease.

Ingram Micro launched The Comet Competition for Australian independent software vendors with a potential prize pot of $1.5 million in August last year.

The competition aims to recognise three regional independent software vendors (ISV) as the distributor hopes to boost their technologies’ uptake within the IT and service provider channels.

Ingram Micro Australia recently named Trent Gomersall as its new director of cloud following Lee Welch's promotion in April to take on a newly created role as executive director of APAC cloud services.