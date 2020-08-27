Baidam Solutions and Wesley Mission QLD focus on Indigenous ICT skills

Queensland capital, Brisbane Credit: Dreamstime

Brisbane-based Indigenous ICT company Baidam Solutions has teamed up with Wesley Mission Queensland, focusing on ‘bridging the gap’ with Indigenous representation in the ICT sector.

Baidam initially began supplying Wesley Mission Queensland with a cyber security solution using Crowdstike software and is now evolving its partnership, coming up with a plan to provide internships to Indigenous students.

Baidam, which prides itself on creating training opportunities and employment pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the sector, is also the first Supply Nation certified Indigenous reseller of ICT security solutions in Queensland.

Wesley Mission Queensland CIO Selina Beauchamp said the partnership with Baidam Solutions reflected the organisation’s commitment to building positive and stronger relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“When we were approached by Baidam Solutions about supplying us with Crowdstrike software, it was clear that there was an alignment of values and business objectives, so it was an easy decision to engage them as our supplier,” Beauchamp said.

“Celebrating diversity is a fundamental part of our identity as an organisation and we are always looking for opportunities to support Indigenous businesses in Queensland.”

Baidam Solutions CEO Phillip Jenkinson said he was focused on providing customers with innovative technology solutions as well as investing back into the community and supporting young Indigenous women and men to pursue a career in IT and other STEM related fields.

Beauchamp added Wesley Mission Queensland planned to work with Baidam Solutions in the future to offer internships to Indigenous students.

“Providing talented and inquisitive Indigenous students with the opportunity to pursue their dream career is just one step we can take towards creating a unified and inclusive future,” she said.