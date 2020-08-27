Avaya inks master agent deal in Australia with Tradewinds

Joins CommsPlus and VExpress in the master agent line up

Unified communications vendor Avaya has added another master agent to its arsenal in Australia, this time appointing Tradewinds Brokerage.

The deal sees Tradewinds extend its portfolio through the addition of the new all-in-one communications app, Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral.

Tradewinds joins CommsPlus Distribution and VExpress in the master agent line-up.

“We have partnered with Avaya to allow the channel an opportunity to offer a complete set of unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions to their customers," Tradewinds A/NZ vice president, Tony Heywood said. "We have examples of partners who are excellent in project delivery and security services, but may not be fully-skilled in unified communications.



"This master agency enables us to turn those partners into trusted advisors for end-to-end ICT services, rather than leaving them limited to one field, and therefore missing new deals."

Avaya Cloud Office allows Tradewinds partners to create a combined customer and employee experience solution, helping evolve communications capabilities from voice-only to high-value application environments, all within a subscription package.

Partners that sign up with Tradewinds as agents for Avaya Cloud Office receive access to its UCaaS Matrix, an evaluation process through which partners are given the most appropriate end-to-end solution stack to take to their customers. The broker is also providing development tools to accelerate deployments and time to value.

Tradewinds will also enhance its product offering with further integrations with Avaya applications and devices down the track.



Avaya A/NZ channel director Steve Williams said Tradewinds’ expertise and broad services offering, all within an ‘as-a-service’ environment, ensures partners maximise recurring revenues and net profit when taking Avaya Cloud Office to market.

“This partnership allows Tradewinds’ non-traditional ICT channel to take a leading role in their customers’ business recovery by rounding out their technology stack with a UCaaS platform that brings enterprise functionality to businesses of all sizes, including the SMEs and midmarket companies on which our economy relies,” Williams said.

The partnership also opens new market opportunities for Avaya, which now has broader access to consulting, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and process automation services providers.