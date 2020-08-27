Datapod wins $20M data centre deal with Defence

Will supply containerised data systems for sea, air and road

Datapod has won a $20 million contract to build four modular data centres for the Department of Defence.

The Canberra-based company will provide the department with portable, containerised data systems which can be deployed by sea, air or road.

According to Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price, the deal will provide work for 27 staff employed by Datapod and 80 manufacturing sub contractors across Australia.

“These centres can be scaled for different needs, and are interoperable with a range of potential and emerging technologies and platforms.

“Our Defence Force needs to be agile and responsive to the evolving threats we face,” she said. This investment recognises the need to have assets that can be deployed and re-deployed to meet operational needs, without unnecessary delays caused by constructing facilities with a long lead time.”

Established in 2007, Canberra-headquartered Datapod specialises in providing scalable modular data centre infrastructure products, professional services and technical support.

The announcement follows the expiry of Datapod’s previous contract with Defence, whereby it was tasked with providing a relocatable modular data storage facility for the department’s network operations.

The $7.4 million contract was originally set to run from October 2018 for 20 months until May 2020.