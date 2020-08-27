Data#3 hit by network cyber security incident

The incident has impacted at least 28 customers

Laurence Baynham (Data#3) Credit: Data#3

Publicly-listed IT provider Data#3 has been hit by what it calls a "cyber security network incident," involving an overseas third party.

According to the company, the incident has impacted at least 28 of its customers, with whom it has made direct and “proactive” contact.

The company said the incident was under investigation.

Data#3’s Information Security Incident Response Team was activated to contain and remediate the incident and confirm that the company’s wider IT environment is secure, the company told shareholders in a statement.

Data#3 said it was also working with a third-party forensic investigator to develop a full analysis of the incident.

Pending the outcome of the investigation Data#3 said it may need to take further steps in response to the incident.

At this time, the company said, the current advice is that the incident is not a notifiable incident to the Australian Information Commissioner under the federal government’s mandatory data breach reporting regime.

“We take the security of our IT systems very seriously. We continue to work closely with specialist forensic consultants to investigate this incident,” Data#3 managing director and CEO Laurence Baynham said. “We will provide updates to the market of any material developments.”

The company assured shareholders that the cyber incident has had no material impact on its ongoing operations.

The incident comes after Data#3 revealed plans to relocate to new Brisbane headquarters as it focuses on employee collaboration and new customer experiences.



Set along the Brisbane River at 555 Coronation Drive, the new workspace aims to maximise employee engagement through open spaces, showcase the latest in technology, and transforms traditional meeting rooms into digital workspaces that extend the productivity of in-person meetings to any internet connected device.



