Chartertech and SAS forge alliance to boost Macquarie University compliance

Will deploy platform to meet federal guidelines around higher education expenditure.

Credit: Macquarie University

Canberra consultancy Chartertech has teamed up with analytics vendor SAS to boost spending compliance across Australia’s universities.

The partnership will first see Chartertech deploy SAS’ cost and profitability management platform to Macquarie University.

According to Chartertech, the deal aims to “assist” universities with meeting their obligations under Federal Government legislation regarding transparency in higher education expenditure.

“In addition to the obvious costs of providing any type of service, determining the true cost also requires automatically investigating for, and appropriately applying, the many not-so-obvious elements,” explained Dermot McCutchen, alliances and channels director for SAS Australia and New Zealand.

“The SAS solution will be doing exactly that to complement Chartertech expertise.”

Although Chartertech has only just become a partner of SAS, the two parties were familiar due to the former using the latter’s technology internally.

Specialising in financial services as well as technology deployments, Chartertech is also a partner of IBM and Microsoft, and has places on the Federal Government’s Digital Marketplace and DTA Whole of Australian Government Software Licensing and Services Panel.