Rimini Street snags SAP support deal with Elders

Credit: Dreamstime

Third party support provider Rimini Street has secured an SAP software support and maintenance project with agribusiness Elders.

In switching to Rimini Street support, Elders has managed to reduce the total cost of maintenance and support fees for its SAP applications. As a direct result of this cost saving, Elders plans to invest in technology service, looking towards setting up digital support channels for its workforce.

Elders provides agriculture products and services, livestock, real estate, insurance and other advisory services to the agriculture industry in Australia, operating out of more than 250 branches nationally.

By tapping into Rimini Street, Elders can also run its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for a minimum of 15 years without being forced to upgrade their current SAP application release in order to remain fully supported, and has also been assigned a primary support engineer.

“On average, we have about 400 staff using the SAP software at any time each day, so response time is critical to our operations,” Elders head of IT Peveni Rajapakse said.

“In the short period since we made the switch, the communication with Rimini Street’s engineers, support team and account managers has been great, and we are seeing excellent response times when tickets are raised.



"And with the additional capacity to re-invest in IT, we can begin to look at new and interesting ways to further enhance our customer experience.”

Rimini Street has bagged recent support wins with companies such as Airservices Australia and Downies.