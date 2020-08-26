Australia's Arq Group teams with Kiwi Microsoft partner Enlighten Designs

Alliance will diversify the services provided to clients on both sides of the ditch

Damon Kelly (Enlighten Designs) Credit: Supplied

Microsoft partner Enlighten Designs has inked a strategic partnership with Australian digital services provider Arq Group as both companies look to expand their trans-Tasman operations.

Arq Group has been working with Hamilton-based Enlighten Designs for the last 12 months on web and digital experience platforms, along with data storytelling and advanced data visualisation for commercial and public sector customers.

Founder and CEO of Enlighten Damon Kelly said the new alliance would diversify the services provided to Enlighten’s local clients by bolstering its data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities.

In turn, Enlighten would provide access to its advanced web and digital experience capability, along with globally recognised data visualisation and storytelling.

“Arq’s strong relationships, history and proven capabilities across both government and large corporates will be invaluable in enabling us to further provide innovative technology solutions and scale them globally," Kelly said.

“Our organisations are well-placed to take advantage of the post COVID-19 trans-Tasman bubble as soon as it’s established.

"In the meantime, our collaboration so far is a great example of how successful remote working arrangements can be achieved through technology."

Arq Group CEO Tristan Sternson said bringing together the collective expertise at both Arq Group and Enlighten Designs would help the companies to continue to make a positive impact for clients at home and overseas.

"Arq Group is already a market leader in data, digital, AI, and cloud-based solutions, and this partnership will help us both enhance our digital expertise for our customers and offer a greater range of leading digital services," he said.

Sternson said Arq Group had hired an additional 80 consultants in the past three months.

Microsoft NZ managing director Vanessa Sorenson said today more than ever, organisations rely on strong partnerships to take ideas and solutions to the world.

"It is exactly these sorts of partnerships between smart organisations that will ultimately encourage great antipodean innovation in New Zealand, Australia and beyond.”

Microsoft Australia’s chief partner officer, Rachel Bondi, said Enlighten and Arq Group were both leaders in their fields with proven capabilities in their respective countries, delivering impactful tech solutions for their clients by transforming customer experiences.

“Not only are Enlighten and Arq Group aligned on core competencies, but their collective performances will no doubt be elevated to new heights," Bondi said.

Microsoft country partner of the year in 2020, Enlighten Designs had been providing data visualisation, Power BI and web-centric solutions across Australia’s public sector working in conjunction with Arq Group.

The company’s trans-Tasman growth was also supported by its recent acceptance into Microsoft's Geo Expansion programme, an invite-only initiative to help businesses expand into international markets.